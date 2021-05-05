SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A shortage of shelving continues to keep the new Sedro-Woolley Library from being considered ready for visitors.
Because there is not enough shelving, some of the library's books are stacked on large rolling carts.
"With those it's just not safe to have a people around," Sedro-Woolley Library Director Jeanne Williams said. "The rest of the shelving has been delayed due to distribution issues. It has been frustrating."
Williams said she's hopefully the final shelving will be installed May 20. She said if that's the case, the library could see its doors finally open in June.
"Or at least some semblance of an opening," she said. "It's still dependent on exactly what phase we will or won't be in, but we are so close."
In the meantime, the library continues to offer curbside pickup, and its book drop is open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.