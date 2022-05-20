ANACORTES — The city of Anacortes is weighing its options on how best to repair the dam at Whistle Lake.
The dam, built more than 100 years ago, was listed as one of 50 “poor condition” dams in the state in an analysis released May 9 by the Associated Press.
The report was not a surprise to the city. A few years ago, the state Department of Ecology told the city that repairs were needed.
Ecology oversees dam safety, said city Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Bob Vaux.
After being told by Ecology that repairs were needed, the city hired geoengineers to check the dam and give recommendations. That team said the city had three options: Remove the dam, build a smaller dam behind the existing one or tear out the existing dam and replace it.
The city was waiting for Ecology’s guidance when the COVID-19 pandemic put things on pause.
The city has a visit with Ecology scheduled for this summer, Vaux said.
Anacortes has two dams in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands — at Whistle Lake and Little Cranberry Lake.
The dam at Whistle Lake was built in 1918 by the privately owned Anacortes Water Co. The city purchased the water system in 1919.
The Whistle Lake water plant was demolished in 1977, but the lake is still an emergency water source for the city.
Whistle Lake is a backup in case the city cannot get water from its water treatment plant on the Skagit River, Vaux said.
If the dam is removed, the water would eventually flow into Campbell Lake, Vaux said. It’s not clear exactly what impact that would have on nearby houses, he said.
All the property owners in the area know about the dam and its condition, he said.
The amount of damage that would happen if the dam were to break depends on the time of year and how much water was in the lake, Vaux said. That’s something city crews plan to discuss with Ecology this summer.
No matter which solution the city goes with, there will a disruption in the forest lands, Vaux said. Before anything happens, information will be sent out to the public, he said.
Another certainty is all of the options will be costly, though cost estimates are not yet available, Vaux said.
