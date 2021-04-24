Following a multiyear streak of clean air ratings, the wildfire smoke that dimmed skies over Skagit County in 2017 and 2018 knocked local air quality down a few notches, according to an annual report from the American Lung Association.
The report evaluates ozone and particle pollution — the most widespread air pollutants — over a three-year period. The association uses data collected by regional air quality groups, including the Northwest Clean Air Agency that serves Skagit, Island and Whatcom counties.
Skagit County has historically ranked high for both pollution types, but in the latest report earned a “D” for particle pollution over 24-hour periods from 2017 to 2019. During the three-year period, Skagit County averaged 2.5 days per year of high levels of particle pollution.
According to the American Lung Association, particle pollution refers to a mix of tiny solid and liquid particles in the air that in high concentrations can be visible, such as when they are in vehicle exhaust or smoke from a fire. Exposure can harm health.
“As you recall from the wildfire smoke we experienced in 2017, and 2018, there were some very smoky days. As a result, all of the counties in Washington, including ours, score poorly on the daily averages,” Northwest Clean Air Agency Executive Director Mark Buford said in a news release. “The silver lining is that even with those bad days of wildfire smoke, we score well on an annual average.”
The national report issues a “pass” or a “fail” for annual particle pollution. Skagit County got a “pass.”
Skagit County received an “A” grade for ozone pollution, ranking among the cleanest counties in the country in that category.
Wildfire smoke that blanketed Washington and surrounding states as fires burned throughout the West in 2020 will likely impact the next American Lung Association report as well.
As for the wildfire outlook for 2021, the state Department of Natural Resources has already had to respond to early-season fires in the state, including 130 during the month of April as of Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.