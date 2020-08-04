The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will close the Skagit Headquarters Unit of the Skagit Wildlife Area from Wednesday through Friday.
The unit, which is on Fir Island, is being closed so the state can use the herbicide Imazapyr to control non-native cattails and purple loosestrife.
The herbicide will be applied in areas along the dike and within the marsh during low tide in an effort to help native vegetation.
The Skagit Wildlife Area contains about 13,000 acres of wildlife habitat composed primarily of intertidal estuary, managed agricultural lands and native habitats.
The area is divided into 16 management units, the majority of which are in west Skagit County. Others are in Island, Snohomish and San Juan counties.
