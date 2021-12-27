Weekend snow and single-digit temperatures Monday weren’t the only challenges for Skagit County residents.
Overnight Sunday, nearly 1,000 Puget Sound Energy customers throughout the county reported losing power, according to the company’s outage map.
This came as temperatures that night dipped as low as 2 degrees in areas of Skagit County, according to National Weather Service data.
As of noon Monday, 786 customers remained without power.
Some outages were the result of downed power lines or downed trees that fell on power lines — common occurrences during storms that include wind. In some cases, downed trees and power lines also blocked roads.
Area fire departments responded to many such incidents over the weekend.
“We were pretty busy with power lines down,” Skagit County Fire District 14 Chief David Skrinde said. “And there are still a lot of areas without power.”
As of mid-Monday, firefighters from Skrinde’s department remained at a scene on Highway 99 near Skagit Speedway where the road had been blocked by downed power lines for more than 24 hours.
According to Skagit County’s road closure list, areas of South Skagit Highway, Old Day Creek Road, Barrel Springs Road and Morford Road also remained closed Monday due to trees or power lines that fell Saturday or Sunday.
The Sedro-Woolley area was the hardest hit by power outages, with more than 400 customers reportedly without electricity early Monday, followed by more than 200 impacted by outages in the Marblemount area and nearly 200 in La Conner. Others were impacted in Anacortes, Burlington, the Bow area and Mount Vernon.
Mid-Monday most outages remained under investigation with no estimate of when power would be restored.
“Cold temperatures, deep snow, icy conditions, road closures and other access issues are affecting our restoration efforts for some customers in hard-hit Skagit and Whatcom counties,” an emergency statement on the PSE website states.
Temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing into mid-week.
“Extremely cold temperatures are expected ... It will remain unseasonably cold with highs generally in the mid 20s to mid 30s,” the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement.
During the extreme cold, extra layers should be worn outdoors to avoid frostbite and hypothermia, according to the weather service. Animals should be protected outdoors and care taken to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.
Low temperatures also mean icy conditions will persist as the weekend’s snowfall hardens, as well as potentially melts and re-freezes.
Snowfall from Friday night into Sunday ranged from about 1 inch to up to 12 inches throughout Skagit County, according to National Weather Service data. The average snowfall was 6.6 inches.
Additional snow could come starting Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the service’s seven-day forecast.
The snow and cold weather forced the closure Monday of Skagit County Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing site at the county fairgrounds.
The site will be closed until through at least Wednesday.
According to a news release, those who have an appointment for a pediatric or booster vaccine at the fairgrounds this week will be contacted by Public Health to reschedule.
While cold weather persists, several shelters are available. Anyone unsure of where to go can call the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management at 360-416-1850.
OVERNIGHT SHELTER
— Skagit First Step Center, Burlington, through Jan. 5. The temporary shelter is in the facility’s day center.
Meet at the Friendship House Café at 108 Snoqualmie St. in Mount Vernon by 4:30 p.m. for transportation to the site.
DAYTIME SHELTERS
— Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Monday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
— Mount Vernon Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4520 E. College Way, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Skagit Transit is offering rides from Skagit Station in downtown Mount Vernon Tuesday through Friday every two hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
— Upper Skagit Library, 45952 Main St. in Concrete, Tuesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— Sedro-Woolley Library, 110 W. State St., Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.