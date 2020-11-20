Outdoor dining is less than ideal during Pacific Northwest winters, but now it may be the only hope for restaurants.
New restrictions that began this week to curb a fall surge in COVID-19 cases include a four-week shutdown of indoor dining. Outdoor dining is limited to parties of five, and outdoor structures cannot be enclosed in order to ensure adequate ventilation, according to guidelines released by the state this week.
Farmstrong Brewing in Mount Vernon started construction Thursday of a new outdoor dining space. The brewery built four open-air stalls — separated by wooden fences — to house four individual tables, and plans to install a tent to provide coverage for additional tables.
Clay Christofferson, general manager at the brewery, said the brewery had already envisioned building a temporary structure in its beer garden.
“We’re building the structures in a modular format so they can be quickly taken apart and reconstructed. It’s a multipurpose space,” he said.
He said the brewery has a large area for outdoor dining — a luxury many restaurants don’t have.
Such is the case in downtown Mount Vernon.
Pacioni’s Pizzeria has space for a few tables on the sidewalk, but owner Jen Absten said with limited space and cold weather, it isn’t worth it to continue outdoor seating. The restaurant is doing takeout only.
“I just don’t think it would be cost-effective to invest that much money. I would have to install permanent heaters,” she said.
The wind, not the cold, will be the biggest challenge for restaurants doing outdoor seating, said Anthony Anton, CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association, a trade group representing restaurants, bars and hotels.
“It’s surprising how wind can tip a table or knock down a really secure tent,” he said.
Anton said with new state guidelines on outdoor structures released this week, restaurants are just getting to work on solutions.
“Each operator is going to be creative with (outdoor dining), but it’s not going to be a panacea,” he said. “We’re not San Diego or Miami.”
Over the summer, cities within Skagit County helped restaurants expand outdoor dining by allowing them more space on the sidewalk and by purchasing parklets, which are dining platforms for the street.
Similarly, this fall the city of Mount Vernon will work with those interested in adding outdoor structures and heating, said city Development Services Director Chris Phillips. He said the focus is on helping businesses meet building and fire codes to ensure structures are safe for the public.
In Anacortes, five businesses have reached out to the city about adding gazebo structures to their parklets, said Don Measamer, the city’s director of planning, community and economic development. He said two more restaurants have expressed interest in building a covered platform.
“We’re trying to help our local businesses as much as we possibly can,” he said.
As for heating, some restaurants are looking into electric heating, Measamer said. He said propane heating is also an option but not inside tents because their material is flammable.
For Revival Cocktail Lounge in Mount Vernon, the bar is waiting to see how popular outdoor seating is, said owner Karen Taylor. The business has installed canopies and stocked up on blankets.
{p class=”p1”}”We’re going to be open for (Shop Late Downtown Mount Vernon on Friday night) and see how many people come,” she said. “At this point, we wouldn’t make enough revenue to keep employees working.”
