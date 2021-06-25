BURLINGTON — Two firefighters made their way to the second floor of a Burlington-Edison High School building Wednesday, deftly snaking a fire hose up a stairwell.
Once there, they found a surprise — a motionless figure in a classroom. Working as efficiently as they had while coming up the stairs, the firefighters transported the figure down the stairs to safety.
The figure was a mannequin and the emergency wasn't real, but it was an important afternoon all the same as several local fire departments participated in a quarterly training session.
About 50 personnel from seven departments took part in the event, which simulated a fire at the high school. As personnel worked on skills they may need in a real emergency — hooking up hoses, transporting victims, performing CPR — a trainer added scenarios, such as a room with an active alarm and crackling flames.
Steve Riggs, assistant chief with the Burlington Fire Department, said the training was one in a series that began after EMS services were moved to area fire departments, including those in Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley, in 2019.
Riggs said the trainings aren't only intended to sharpen skills, but also to improve communication among departments that may have to work together in stressful situations.
"We're trying to eliminate those invisible boundaries. Sometimes that's a challenge to get over those. Having the EMS and now the fire training is helping us dissolve those lines so we can act together as a cohesive groups," he said.
The Anacortes Fire Department provided a command officer for the training, and Skagit EMS was also a participating agency. Other participating agencies were the Burlington Fire Department and representatives from Skagit County Fire Districts 2, 5, 6, 12 and 14.
Riggs said a future training is being planned for Alger, with potentially more on the horizon.
"We're hoping this is a trend for years to come — helping our neighbors help us be successful," he said.
