With several COVID-19 vaccines working their way through the regulatory process, local authorities are creating plans for distribution.
Federal regulators will meet Thursday to discuss an emergency use authorization for a vaccine from Pfizer, and distribution could start within 24 hours of approval, Moncef Slaoui, head of the federal government’s vaccine development efforts, said in an interview with CNN.
Based on current planning, Slaoui said about 70% of the U.S. population could be immunized by May.
After approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, experts from an interstate workgroup called the Western States Pact will begin a review, which is expected to take one to two days, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
This process will happen concurrently with shipment of the vaccine, and shouldn’t delay vaccine deliveries to Washington state, according to the release.
The federal government has allocated about 62,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for Washington, and the Department of Health expects 200,000 by the end of the year, the release states. Weekly shipments should begin in January.
Amie Tidrington, Skagit County’s COVID vaccine response coordinator, said county Public Health has been preparing to accept shipments of the vaccine, and is “ready to roll” the minute the vaccine is delivered.
While she said it’s possible the vaccine could make it to Skagit County before the end of the year, much of that depends on decisions at the state and federal level.
“We don’t have all the answers, but we can imagine some of the answers,” Tidrington said.
Even once a vaccine is authorized, she said there won’t be enough of a supply to immunize the general public for several months.
Specific distribution plans haven’t been finalized, but it’s clear that the first doses will go to health care workers and emergency medical staff, whose health is necessary to preserve the county’s medical system.
Next would be people living in long-term care facilities, who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and have a high risk of spreading it to other vulnerable people.
Future phases will prioritize the elderly, those with health conditions that make them more vulnerable and those who work in essential industries other than health care, according to priorities published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
County Public Health already has relationships with school districts, senior centers, tribal governments and pharmacies, and has already created plans to distribute doses where they’re needed. Experience with distributing the H1N1 vaccine in 2009 prepared the county for this kind of rapid deployment.
“Much of it is already set up,” Tidrington said. “We’re just expanding it.”
Doses will eventually be available to the general public, and most will get the vaccine from their local pharmacy or primary care provider, she said.
County Health Officer Howard Leibrand said it will likely take five to six months for everyone to get immunized, assuming the supply comes in as expected.
One thing to keep in mind, he said, is that none of the vaccines currently being developed are recommended for children.
Health care providers expect to receive shipments of the vaccine directly, said Dr. Connie Davis, Skagit Regional Health’s chief medical officer.
After ensuring health care and customer-facing staff are immunized, she said clinics and pharmacies owned by Skagit Regional Health will administer the vaccine in accordance with the phases.
Because the vaccine must be taken in two doses three to four weeks apart, Davis said her staff is working on databases to help remind patients to return, and to report immunization data to the state. Data management will be crucial to this process, she said.
Tidrington said county government has no authority over who gets the vaccine when, as these policies are set at the federal level.
“We have to stick to the phases,” she said.
Down the road, when enough vaccine is available for the general public, Tidrington said the county will likely have to take a more active role in distribution.
She said Public Health is in discussions to convert the county’s drive-thru testing site into a vaccination site in order to make the vaccine as accessible as possible.
Tidrington said she knows there are those in the community who will be reluctant to take a new vaccine, but she urges the public to take it when it’s offered.
While it’s true this vaccine was developed relatively quickly, Tidrington said it’s built on decades of work on vaccines for similar diseases.
“We have a lot of history with making vaccines in this country,” she said.
Tidrington has worked with vaccines for 24 years, and said she is comfortable with the review process these vaccines undergo.
However, the review doesn’t consider whether the vaccine provides immunity over a long period of time, and public health professionals will have to look carefully at the data in the months after distribution begins.
Leibrand said it’s clear from its testing that the vaccine is both safe and effective, despite the speed with which it was produced.
Davis was more reluctant to recommend the vaccine. While it looks to be safe so far, you can’t predict possible side effects when it is available to the public.
People will likely experience minor side effects — including a day or two of flu-like symptoms — but it’s unclear if more permanent or severe side effects are possible.
If it proves to be less than 50% effective and has the possibility of causing permanent neurological impacts or the chance of organ damage, people should take pause, Davis said.
“We will have to wait and see what the data shows,” she said, adding she will take the vaccine when it’s offered to her.
Leibrand said it’s important for those who are immunized to keep following health guidelines until it’s clear the vaccine is effective long term. Just because someone is immune to COVID-19 doesn’t mean they can’t still spread the virus that causes it, he said.
