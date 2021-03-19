BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council cleared the way Thursday for the creation of a homeless shelter on city-owned land, though with fewer beds than were originally pitched.
Council members approved funding and certified agreements to make possible a shelter with 35 individual units, onsite management and social services.
Called the Skagit First Step Center, the facility is on track to open on Pease Road by May 1.
Council member James Stavig, one of the project's staunchest supporters, said he knows the shelter won't run perfectly at the start, but said something needs to be done to confront the county's growing homeless population.
"I've got a lot of concerns about this, but I also know in my heart this is the right thing to do," he said.
Mayor Steve Sexton had proposed buying 45 individual units, but council members instead authorized the purchase of 35, saving the city about $70,000.
This money will come from a fund that can also be used for transportation projects. Council members expressed concern over using this funding for something besides transportation, considering the city's underfunded streets department.
"We don't have the money to fund this project," said Joe DeGloria, the only council member to vote against the shelter project.
Skagit County has committed $400,000 in start-up money, and another $468,000 annually for operations. Mount Vernon has offered about $115,000 toward purchasing shelters.
Sexton said he hopes to buy more shelters as time goes on, and he expects private donations will help the city do so. Stavig said he would be willing to donate one month of his council stipend, or $800, and encouraged other members to do the same.
Friendship House, the Mount Vernon-based homeless services nonprofit, will manage the First Step Shelter and will seek grant funding to ensure its success, according to Executive Director Tina Tate.
Tate said the intent had always been to start with about 20 residents, and scale up as staff and volunteers got more experience managing the site.
Council member Scott Green, who voted in favor of the project, said city residents he's spoken with are expecting the shelter will take the most visible of the homeless off the streets, and the public will be frustrated if it does not.
"If they still see homeless on the street, they'll wonder what's up," Green said.
Tate said the shelter will be another place for the homeless to go, but it will not eliminate street homelessness. No one can force the homeless to go to the shelter if they don't want to, she said.
"The homeless population is here regardless of whether someone builds them shelter," Tate said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.