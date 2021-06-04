Terrance Irby Sentencing 2016
Terrance Jon Irby whispers to attorney Corbin Volluz in 2016 as Skagit County Superior Court Judge Dave Needy hands down a sentence of 32 years, 4 months, for the murder of James Rock.

 Brandy Shreve / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — A jury has been chosen for the murder trial of Terrance Jon Irby, and opening statements are set for Monday in Skagit County Superior Court.

The trial, which was expected to start this week, was delayed by a number of unscheduled hearings dealing with the admitting of evidence.

Irby, who is accused of killing James Rock of Hamilton in 2005, has been convicted in three previous trials, but each of those convictions was overturned by the state Court of Appeals.

He will be tried on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

Rock was found dead in his home in March 2005 with multiple traumas to the back of his head, a stab wound and a cut to his neck.

Irby, 62, was arrested in Marysville the day Rock is believed to have died after leading police on a chase through that city after running a red light. Guns belonging to Rock were found in his possession, according to law enforcement.

As he has in the past, Irby has chosen not to present a defense at trial, meaning the jury will hear only from the prosecution.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

