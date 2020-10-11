When Ramon Rivera was teaching in Wenatchee, the students in his high school mariachi program got to showcase their talents for the likes of country music singer Garth Brooks, comedian George Lopez and former U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
Now, those are opportunities Rivera hopes to bring to students in the Mount Vernon School District.
“I have big goals and big dreams,” Rivera said. “The most important part is: I get to help the kids be successful.”
The district made the decision during the 2019-20 school year to hire the renowned Rivera in an effort to expand its mariachi offerings not only at the high school but at its two middle schools.
“I’m trying to build pride in our program,” Rivera said. “And pride in our community.”
The high school’s mariachi program was started eight years ago by band and orchestra director Jacob Scherr as an after-school offering, Scherr said.
As interest grew, the school made it a regular class taught by fellow music teacher Omar Ordóñez.
With interest still growing, and Scherr and Ordóñez having other teaching responsibilities as well, Rivera was hired to not only expand the musical aspect of the high school’s mariachi program, but to expand its ballet folklórico class — a style of traditional Mexican dancing — as well.
“I really like to think that to bring people together is to educate people about the different cultures we have in the community,” Rivera said. “The best way to bring people together is through music and culture.”
Rivera, a previous Seattle Seahawks Latino Leader of the Year who was inducted into the Univision Seattle Latin Music Award Hall of Fame in 2019, will teach four sections of mariachi and one section of folklórico at the high school, continue teaching them at Mount Baker Middle School, and bring them to LaVenture Middle School.
“This is another net we can reach out to kids to make them feel a part of the Bulldog family,” Rivera said. “Every study shows kids who are involved in music do better in school.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic largely keeping students off the district’s campuses, this wasn’t the start to his Mount Vernon career that Rivera was hoping for, but he still has big goals for the program.
“My goal is to make (the program) No. 1,” he said. “One of my other goals is making sure all students are welcome. It’s not just for Latino kids.”
For students who are Latino, participating in the burgeoning program brings a sense of joy.
“I like to represent my culture,” said senior Eliza Mendoza. “It makes me happy to make my family proud.”
Each song has lessons about the history of Mexico, she said. Instead of reading about that history in a textbook, she’d rather sing about it.
Kimberly Olvera has been excited about mariachi and folklórico since her father had a band play for her 12th birthday party, she said. When she got to the high school, she was excited to be able to participate.
Now, the high school junior finds happiness not just in performing, but in the fact that watching her perform makes her grandmother — who once performed the same dances — happy.
Some of the music and dances the students perform are more than 100 years old, Rivera said.
“I always imagine: In the future, will this still be alive?” Olvera said. “With us, yes it will.”
Senior Maria Arellano said the expansion of mariachi and folklórico will help bring more visibility to her culture, particularly as the students are invited to perform at school functions.
“We get to show everyone what an amazing and beautiful culture it is,” she said.
To support the program, and cut down on costs for families, the district has purchased the brightly-colored, ruffled skirts worn by the girls for the folklórico dancing as well as instruments for students to use in the band.
“Education is much more than math and reading,” Mount Vernon School Board President Larry Otos said. “We offer these programs because of the diversity it attracts.”
Mariachi and folklórico are not just an extracurricular program. They will also help the district in its goal of achieving equity for all of its students, Otos said.
“It provides our underrepresented students with other opportunities that resonate with their personal and cultural experiences,” Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said.
Rivera hopes the program will resonate outside of the schools as well.
“I know this program will be something for our community to share the light right now,” Rivera said. “Nothing is more positive than mariachi music. It just brings joy to people.”
Rivera has also been helping the district in its celebration of national Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
He has helped make videos highlighting the Latino culture, including one where he, Ordóñez and Scherr visit a local Mexican-style grocery, and one where he interviews Vivanco about his journey from the fields of Skagit Valley to the top job in the district.
For Rivera, it’s all part of building community.
“I believe my classroom is a community center where we inspire kids, empower kids and teach them to be community leaders,” he said.
Also for Hispanic Heritage Month, the district’s mariachi program will partner with the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon on a free, virtual mariachi concert that will include some of the district’s students.
The concert will stream beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
For more information on the concert, visit the Lincoln Theatre’s website: lincolntheatre.org.
