When the first day of Gov. Jay Inslee's phased approach to reopening businesses arrived Tuesday, some Skagit County businesses found themselves greeting customers — and tentatively planning for the future.
Golf courses, auto dealerships and landscapers were among the businesses allowed to expand their scope under the details of the four-phase plan, which Inslee announced last week while extending his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
The plan keeps most restrictions in place, but some businesses — also including car washes, pet walkers and others — can do more than before, as long as they follow guidelines.
Amy Foster, club manager at Skagit Golf & Country Club, said it's been difficult to be closed, particularly as the region has seen warm weather — something usually embraced by golfers.
"It was really hard because the weather was amazing. A lot of times in April it's super rainy. But it was hard to be closed at that time," Foster said.
Starting Tuesday, club members were able to hit the links again, as long as they were willing to abide by some changes. Foster said the club received guidance from the state, including a limit on the number of golfers who may play together and how flag sticks are handled.
"We had to reinvent how we do flag sticks so they're touch-free," she said.
Foster said the larger golf community has been helpful in sharing tips to increase safety, and members have been enthusiastic to help ... and hit the course.
"We're a member-based club so we've been in touch via emails. They're very excited to be golfing again," she said.
The golfers aren't the only excited ones. Several other local businesses are glad to see opportunities expand in coming days and weeks.
Marcos Vega, who co-owns Skagit Landscaping with Rigo Vivanco, said their business was deemed essential, but was still limited due to construction slowdowns.
"Fortunately for us we were considered essential, so we're still working and doing maintenance. Unfortunately we weren't doing any larger projects. We've felt an impact, although maybe not as severe as others," he said.
He said he and Vivanco hope larger projects begin to get off the ground.
"We'll look to at least schedule projects we had to hold or pursue other projects," he said.
Tyler Steinman, general manager of Foothills Toyota, said the Burlington dealership was waiting for a few details to be clarified before reopening the showroom to sales by appointment.
"We're prepping for final approval," he said.
Steinman said several employees were able to return to work Tuesday to assist customers online and by phone, and procedures will be followed as what auto dealerships are able to do expands.
He said a lot can be done online, and in cases where it can't the dealership will maintain a six-foot distance between people, have employees work in masks and gloves, and stringently clean vehicles between test drives, among other measures.
"Essentially we should be able to sell vehicles as usual but with limited capacity. We'll be trying to do as much beforehand as we can," he said.
Under Inslee's plan, at least three weeks will likely pass between phases. The second phase will include the opening of hair and nail salons, in-person retail and restaurants.
