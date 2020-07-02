MOUNT VERNON — Even with a light rain coming down Wednesday afternoon, customers browsed through the TNT Fireworks stand in the Haggen parking lot, glancing at the Dancing Devils and Lightning Flashes, the Super Snap Bangers and Magic Whips.
Local fireworks sellers say that with public shows canceled by COVID-19 restrictions, customers are busy buying fireworks to put on Fourth of July displays of their own.
“Business is definitely more than last year. People want to celebrate and be together,” said Katrina Ross, who was working at the tent in the Haggen parking lot to raise money for her church’s youth group. “Without the big shows, it shows people want to be together.”
Adrian Gonzalez and David Johnson, both of Burlington, manned the booth in the Safeway parking lot Wednesday in Mount Vernon.
Gonzalez said the booth saw plenty of customers, especially when it opened last weekend.
“We got pretty good sales the first couple of hours,” he said. “We probably made more sales in the first two days than we did in four days last year.”
Johnson, who recently moved to the area, said he enjoys meeting people in the lead-up to Independence Day.
“There are a lot of interesting personalities,” he said.
All public fireworks displays have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, meaning several traditional events, such as Big Lake’s Third of July show, won’t happen.
Those who want to capture some of that flavor with fireworks at home are strongly encouraged by local law enforcement and governments to check state and local restrictions.
State law restricts times and dates fireworks sales and use are allowed, as well as restrictions on what types of fireworks are legal. Some local communities have more restrictive ordinances.
On nontribal land, the sale and use of fireworks is banned in Anacortes, Burlington, La Conner and Concrete. Use is restricted to specific hours on July 4 in Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley.
Ross said safety has been on customers’ minds.
“Most people who come in want to be safe and respectful to the city,” she said.
With the Fourth of July only a few days away, she hopes the tent’s customers have fun.
“It looks like we’ll have a beautiful day on Saturday,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.