Every year, Skagit County 4-H members get to show off talents they’ve honed and animals they’ve cared for at the Skagit County Fair.
Every year, that is, except for this one.
With the cancellation of the fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local students found a creative way to demonstrate the work they’ve put in throughout the year with a virtual showcase dubbed the “CoroNO Fair.” And while members agree that it’s not the same as the colorful and electric environment of the county fair, they said they’re proud to show off their work and receive valuable feedback from judges.
The result was a series of videos, ranging from a Scandaroon pigeon and its proud owner to a 4-H member showing off a Shetland sheep, which gives a “baa!” toward the end. The videos weren’t confined to animals. They also included creative projects such as photography and Lego construction (one of which included a model of the fairgrounds themselves in Mount Vernon).
“We are so proud of the effort put forward by our Skagit County 4-H Program in keeping the Spirit of the 2020 Fair alive,” Aric Gaither, Skagit County fair manager, said in a statement. “The amount of work that went into this virtual celebration was quite incredible.”
Dorothy Elsner, program coordinator for Skagit County 4-H, said the two events — a virtual showcase on YouTube and a separate event for members and their horses — probably had about 150 participants and was brought about by members’ work.
She said the idea was first broached by adult volunteers Charley Anderson and Sarah Garrison; much of the coordination was done by seven students who were dubbed the fledgling effort’s “digital ambassadors.” They were Claire See, Landon Anderson, Arthur Hendrix, Josh Holtcamp, Camree Nilsen, Emma Helgeson and Dakota Ford.
“A lot of work goes into these virtual platforms,” Elsner said.
Elsner said the loss of the fair was tough, particularly for the 4-H members who spend so much time preparing and looking forward to it.
“It was emotional,” she said.
“I’d gone a lot of times ... six times before,” said 4-H member Josie Hinman of Conway. “It’s kind of like where all our work comes to be shown. We get to compete against each other. It’s the biggest thing of the year we’ve been waiting for.”
Hinman said she and other 4-H members have found different ways to stay in touch with each other and the community at large, such as Zoom meetings and becoming pen pals with local senior citizens.
Harleigh McSpadden of Sedro-Woolley showed her three horses Ruby, Twist and Sin in the performance-class showcase on Facebook. She won the top three spots based on factors such as how exactly the patterns were performed. Her mother, Joni, filmed the performances.
“I’ve done virtual shows before,” Harleigh McSpadden said. “It’s not the same atmosphere as a normal show, but it was good. I had something to get ready for. I wasn’t riding without a purpose.”
