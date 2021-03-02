MOUNT VERNON — A Big Lake woman accused of shooting to death another woman allegedly involved in the theft of a political sign was charged Monday in Skagit County Superior Court.
Angela Marie Conijn, 55, is charged with second-degree murder for the Feb. 13 shooting that left 32-year-old Kamran Cohee dead.
Conijn was previously charged in Skagit County District Court under a magistrate's warrant that allowed prosecutors up to 30 days to file charges in the felony-level Superior Court.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Conijn allegedly shot Cohee after a fight broke out between Conijn’s husband and a man with Cohee allegedly over the theft of a political sign.
Angela Conijn’s husband told Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies he came out of his house when he saw someone pull into his driveway, believing the people in the vehicle meant to steal a political sign, documents state. A fight between the men ensued and Conijn’s husband was chased back into his home, he told deputies.
Outside, the other man and Cohee allegedly began beating on the Conijns’ front door with a wheelbarrow, documents state.
At that point, Angela Conijn allegedly exited the house and fired a gun toward the parked vehicle, striking Cohee, documents state.
When deputies arrived at the Conijn home, they found Cohee dead in the driveway, about 50 feet from the residence and about 25 feet from the road, court documents state.
According to court documents, a wheelbarrow was found near the house. The man who arrived with Cohee allegedly admitted to taking the political sign.
Angela Conijn was arrested and held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail, which was later lowered to $250,000 by Skagit County District Court Judge Jenifer Howson.
That reduced bail, which Conijn has posted, was held over for the Superior Court charge.
Because Conijn was armed with a gun, the Superior Court charge includes a deadly weapon enhancement, which could add time to any potential sentence.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
