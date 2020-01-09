A 25-year-old Stanwood woman died early Thursday morning in a crash on Chuckanut Drive north of Edison.
About 1:30 a.m., Beatriz Dedios-Santana was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt north on Chuckanut Drive when the vehicle hit ice, struck a mailbox and rolled off the road, according to a State Patrol report.
She reportedly was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.