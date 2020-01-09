Goskagit

A 25-year-old Stanwood woman died early Thursday morning in a crash on Chuckanut Drive north of Edison.

About 1:30 a.m., Beatriz Dedios-Santana was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt north on Chuckanut Drive when the vehicle hit ice, struck a mailbox and rolled off the road, according to a State Patrol report.

She reportedly was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

