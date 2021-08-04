A 36-year-old Mount Vernon woman died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 north of Burlington.
Jennifer M. Scott was driving south near the Cook Road exit about 6:30 p.m. when she attempted to pass a vehicle by using the right shoulder, according to a news release from the State Patrol.
Scott lost control of her vehicle, striking the other southbound vehicle, and sending both into the center median, the release states.
Scott, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
The other driver, a 33-year-old Mount Vernon man who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured.
So sad. Jennifer was a great friend, mother, and nurse.
