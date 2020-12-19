A Bellingham woman was killed and an Anacortes woman is in serious condition following a Friday evening vehicle crash on Highway 20 in the Lake Campbell area of Fidalgo Island.
Sonja M. Bratz, 35, was driving southbound on Highway 20 at Lunz Road at 7:36 p.m. when her vehicle crossed the center lane and struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Anacortes woman, the State Patrol said in a news release.
Bratz died at the scene, State Patrol said.
The Anacortes woman was injured and transported to Island Hospital then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Susan Gregg, spokesperson for Harborview, said early Saturday afternoon that the woman is in serious condition in intensive care.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Seat belts were worn by both drivers. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
