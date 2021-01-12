A 22-year-old Mount Vernon woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of conspiring to distribute fentanyl.
Rosaliana Lopez-Rodriguez was charged with selling counterfeit drugs that led to at least two overdoses, one of which was fatal.
A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle states that Lopez-Rodriguez knew the pills she was selling contained fentanyl — a synthetic opioid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
A 17-year-old Bellingham boy died Nov. 9, 2019 from an overdose caused by a pill Lopez-Rodriguez sold him, the release states.
Similar pills have caused deaths throughout the country, including in Skagit County.
Under the terms of Lopez-Rodriguez's guilty plea, the prosecution and defense will each recommend a prison term between five and eight years, though the judge is free to impose any sentence allowed under the statute, according to the release.
Sentencing is set for April 16.
Lopez-Rodriguez was one of two people arrested in connection with the boy's death.
The other, Mount Vernon resident Jiovanni Alejandro Nunez, 21, is alleged to have provided Lopez-Rodriguez with the drugs.
According to court documents, a search warrant served on his residence in the 900 block of North 16th Street led investigators to a safe containing hundreds — possibly up to 1,500 — of the same counterfeit pills.
Nunez was arrested Dec. 3, 2019 and charged in U.S. District Court in Seattle with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. His trial is scheduled for May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.