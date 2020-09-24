A 47-year-old Concrete woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of first-degree perjury.
Jodie Anne Hendry-Conrad is accused of lying on an official document that made her the personal representative of a dead man’s estate in 2019.
Michael Allen Johnson died of natural causes at his Concrete-area home in September 2018, court records show.
In his will, which was filed in Skagit County Superior Court in April 2019, Johnson appointed his friend Hendry-Conrad as the executor of his estate, documents show.
As part of the process for that appointment to be official, Hendry-Conrad had to swear under oath that she was “qualified (under state law) to serve as a Personal Representative as I am not a corporation, a minor, a person of unsound mind, or a person who has been convicted of any felony or of a misdemeanor involving moral turpitude.”
According to an investigative report completed by the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office at the request of one of Johnson’s family members, Hendry-Conrad was convicted on a felony charge in 1999.
The investigation into Hendry-Conrad began in March when Johnson’s sister, who had not heard from her brother for several years and was unaware of his death, called the Sheriff’s Office to have a welfare check conducted at her brother’s residence.
