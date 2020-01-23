MOUNT VERNON — A 35-year-old Burlington-area woman was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine out of her home.
Randi Nicole Scherf pleaded guilty in Skagit County Superior Court to four counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of first-degree identity theft and one count of second-degree criminal mistreatment because children were in the home while she was selling the drugs.
According to court documents, Skagit County sheriff’s deputies began investigating Scherf in March 2018 after being told by informants that Scherf was selling methamphetamine out of her home in the 100 block of South Gardner Road.
On several occasions during the investigation, deputies arranged the purchase of methamphetamine from Scherf, documents state.
During a search of her residence in April 2018, deputies found a substance that was determined to be methamphetamine, as well as cash and other paraphernalia associated with dealing drugs.
Also during the execution of that warrant, two of Scherf’s four children were found in the home.
Another search warrant served at her residence in September 2018 yielded about 75 ounces of methamphetamine, records state.
Two of the children were again in the home and, upon medical examination, were determined to have been malnourished, unwashed, with lesions on their bodies and with lice in their hair.
One child was unable to eat solid food because of how rotten his teeth were, the report states.
The other, who was 2 at the time, weighed 18 pounds — an increase of only 12 pounds since birth.
Scherf’s two older children were not at the home at the time of the execution of the warrant.
Upon her release from prison, Scherf will serve one year of community custody.
