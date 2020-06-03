The person who was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 5 last week has been identified.
The Skagit County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 57-year-old Leticia Maldonado-Reyes of Mount Vernon.
Maldonado-Reyes was apparently lying in the roadway of the northbound lanes when she was struck about 2:15 a.m. on May 26.
Coroner Hayley Thompson classified Maldonado-Reyes’ cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and has ruled it a suicide.
