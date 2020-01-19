MOUNT VERNON — Men and women alike turned out Saturday for a Women Rising 2020 march in downtown Mount Vernon.

The event was held in conjunction with others throughout the country.

The Mount Vernon event began at the Skagit County Courthouse with guest speakers and concluded with a march through downtown.

Among the speakers were state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow; Rosalinda Guillen, executive director of Community to Community Development; Shelly Vendiola, co-founder of the Community Engagement and Peacemaking Project; and registered nurse Suzanne Woodard.

Members of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community played a significant role in the event.

Alana Quintasket led a blessing in both the tribe's native Lushootseed language and in English, then members of the tribe sang a traditional tribal song.

More from this section

Load comments