The PUD hopes to close the road between Morford Road and the Judy Reservoir water treatment plant beginning March 7 while crews dig a trench and lay the pipe, said Kevin Tate, community relations manager for the PUD.
The PUD put in a request to close the road during the day and night for the 15 days, then have it closed during the day only for the next 30 days.
Tate said the road needs to be closed because Scarsella Brothers crews will be using large equipment close to the narrow road and will dig a trench that goes through the eastbound lane during the pipeline installation.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we've requested that road be closed during that time, day and night, while we're working on that section," Tate said.
Five miles of the new 5.3-mile pipeline will be installed in open trenches, he said.
The project is part of the second and final phase of the $40 million new water transmission pipeline that provides water to Mount Vernon.
The old pipeline has leaked several times and is corroding.
Two of the leaks were severe enough that the PUD had to shut down the water flow into Mount Vernon for a couple of days and rely on water tanks until the pipeline was repaired, Tate said.
"It just provides us greater resiliency to have a secure line," he said.
The new pipe will be seismically sound, constructed from steel and projected to last 100 years, Tate said.
In addition, the route of the new pipeline will not interfere with groundwater as the old one does, he said.
It is difficult to determine where leaks in the pipe are when there is groundwater surrounding it and even harder to repair them because PUD employees need to pump out groundwater to access the pipe, Tate said.
So far, crews have installed about a mile and a half of the new pipeline. The work is projected to take two years to complete, he said.
"It's such a critical part of our infrastructure," Tate said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.