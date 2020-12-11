SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Skagit County Parks and Recreation and its partners continue to make improvements to the Northern State Recreation Area (NSRA) as well as to the Port of Skagit's SWIFT Center campus.
A sign now greets visitors at the NSRA Trailhead/Veterans Community Park entrance off Helmick Road, while another identifies the entrance to what is destined to become Veterans Community Plaza.
Split-rail fencing and newly installed gates now separate public from nonpublic areas on the SWIFT campus.
"The heroes in all this are the partners who have helped us along the way, especially Skagit Trail Builders and Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club," Skagit County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Adams said.
The signs were installed by volunteers and the majority of the materials and costs for equipment were donated.
Mike Janicki, the past president of the Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club, said the signs had been in the works for some time.
"The people that really deserve the credit for that are (Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club members) Steve Massey, Jon Schmidt and Dan Sims," Janicki said. "Those three did 90% of the work out there.
"This was one of our Rotary Club projects that we did during my year (as president in 2019). It started before that, but we were lucky enough to get it done."
The signs are the latest improvements made to the area. Past improvements include trails, bridges, fencing and structures.
"The fence project was completed by our great neighbors and partners across Hansen Creek," Adams said. "The Port of Skagit staff and board of commissioners have been receptive to connecting their campus to the old farmstead.
"We have a whole lot of synergy built around a common goal. The port recognizes the value of a great park as a neighbor."
The area is seeing increased use during the pandemic as many look to get outside.
"The partnerships we have made are benefiting the people of Skagit County, and our use at the park is through the roof," Adams said. "Part of this is due to COVID, but also due to all the new changes.
"People are discovering the park from all over Skagit County and beyond. The disc golf course has been drawing national tournaments and pulls in people from all over the United States and Canada."
