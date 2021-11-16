MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County Dike District 17 and the Army Corps of Engineers was taking actions Tuesday morning to secure Riverbend Road in Mount Vernon from flood damage.
Dike District 17 Director of Operations Daryl Hamburg said a bulge in the road was discovered early Tuesday during the district's flood patrols, and as of 9:30 a.m. the corps was on the scene.
"They are in full action," Hamburg said.
The problem is that the bloated Skagit River found a weak spot in the levee adjoining the road, so water is seeping in beneath it, building up pressure and forcing its way through cracks in the road.
"When the water comes up underneath the levee and finds the path of least resistance in the middle of the road, it pushes it up, softens it so it's unstable, and then once it gets it loose and unstable it starts pushing water through it," Hamburg said.
A clay and rock mix is being laid over the road in an effort to create a barrier and form a sort of plug to force the water back toward the river.
"We're trying to neutralize that flow by loading it with weight," Hamburg said.
The clay-rock mix being used is the go-to material for these types of situations because "one, it's really heavy, and two, it interlocks because it's got enough clay material in it to basically seal," he said.
The bulge was caught early thanks to the dike district's round-the-clock surveillance during flood events. Hamburg said the levee is not expected to breach.
When the bulge was discovered, the city of Mount Vernon asked residents and businesses in the area to evacuate. It was done "out of an abundance of caution," Mount Vernon Project Development Manager Peter Donovan said.
But about an hour later the city lifted its request after the levee that protects the area was determined to be structurally sound.
