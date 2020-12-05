MARCH POINT — Hands flat against the trunk of the tree, neck craned skyward, volunteer Rachel VanBoven counted how many nests she could see in the branches of a large maple on March Point.
"I've got 12," she called out to Jane Zillig, a recent retiree of the Skagit Land Trust.
VanBoven and Zillig were part of a group counting great blue heron nests in a forested patch of March Point between Highway 20 and Padilla Bay. It's a survey the land trust conducts each year to track heron use of this key habitat where the birds raise their young in the spring.
Working in small groups in the field and connecting online, the land trust has been able to continue its work conserving valuable habitats in Skagit County, stewarding the lands it owns and engaging the public in its mission.
Among its accomplishments this year, the trust added eight properties totaling 120 acres to its growing portfolio of conservation lands, from the Skagit River delta to the Marblemount area.
That includes expansions of conservation property on Guemes Island, and of landholdings near Lyman known as Day Creek, Day Creek Slough and Ann Wolford Park on an island in the Skagit River.
"This part of the Skagit River mainstem has been characterized by some of the greatest channel mobility in the Skagit system. Protecting these lands in the floodway protects fish and wildlife habitat, and helps lower flood risks by letting the river move naturally," a land trust news release states.
The stretch of river and habitat around the island is important for various salmon and trout species, as well as for birds including eagles and osprey, and larger wildlife such as elk.
The newly conserved lands include about 2 miles of unaltered Skagit River shoreline and sections of tributary streams — particularly important real estate for the region's struggling salmon.
"Conservation of land along streams and the river preserves natural process that builds gravel bars and keeps free-flowing stream beds for endangered chinook salmon habitat," Skagit Land Trust Executive Director Molly Doran said in a news release.
That provides space and cool, clean water for chinook, threatened steelhead trout and other fish species, as well as providing a buffer for communities from flood water.
Some of the properties now under land trust protection were purchased, others donated.
On Guemes Island, 77 acres including mature forest, wetlands and agricultural land in the Guemes Valley below Guemes Mountain were donated to the land trust.
The donation brought the land trust's Guemes Mountain and Valley Conservation Area up to 284 acres, and ensures the preservation of views from along the Guemes Mountain Trail and habitat for wildlife.
Skagit Land Trust co-founder Keith Wiggers said in a video series published Tuesday called "Journey down that Skagit" that Hurn Field along Highway 20 west of Concrete was the land trust's first major acquisition. Successes since have spanned the Skagit River watershed and have included bringing the trust's conservation lands along Diobsud Creek to about 100 acres this year.
In addition to the video series, the land trust has found other ways to connect with its members and the broader community during the COVID-19 pandemic, including launching a remote book club this year.
The club has completed five books — about Pacific Northwest nature, beavers, birds, native plants and salmon — and is preparing for a discussion Thursday over Zoom of the most recent read.
After about eight months without in-person contact with the public, the land trust in November invited volunteers back into the field in small groups where masks and social distancing were required.
Volunteers have since planted trees at Tope Ryan Conservation Area along the Samish River, helped with a variety of land stewardship needs and, as was underway Friday, helped gather data that sheds light on the benefits of conservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.