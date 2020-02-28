CLEAR LAKE — Chairs were filled and an overflow crowd stood at the back of the room Thursday at Clear Lake Covenant Church as about 150 gathered to hear from officials and demand action on ongoing flooding in the area.
For the allotted hour and a half, questions were raised nonstop. Some were punctuated by cursing and others elicited murmurs or laughter.
Clear Lake resident Scott Herr, who helped organize the meeting, criticized the absence of the Skagit County commissioners.
"If they were here, they would be able to see you and how your daily lives are affected," he told those in attendance. "Our roads are flooded, our backyards are flooded, some places can't get mail and even getting kids to school can be a challenge."
Skagit County Fire District 4 Commissioner Tami Mattox also spoke of safety concerns.
"We're trying to mitigate loss of property, and more than that, loss of life," she said of district's firefighters. "The flooded roads are putting our volunteers in a tenuous position."
Skagit County Drainage District 21 Commissioner Peter Janicki took most of the heat but also provided some hope to those airing their grievances.
"What we have is a disaster," he said.
Still, he said before any work can be done on the creeks that are sources of floodwater, there are processes that must be followed including securing permits from the state Department of Fish & Wildlife and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
"Just because I'm in charge and responsible doesn't mean I can do the work without a permit," Janicki said after one community member recited state law about the role of drainage commissioners.
Janicki said over the past two years he has been working on a plan to remedy the problem. His hope is to secure permits for one of three major projects in time to do the work over the summer. Preventing flooding long term is likely to be a much longer endeavor.
"It's going to take 10 years to fix this problem," Janicki said.
Many in the room said 10 years is a long time. Residents who are afraid to drive over flooded roads or losing money on waterlogged fields that they farm want quicker results.
Janicki, who said he lives on dry ground, sympathized.
"I volunteered for this job because I drive through here every day and I see this and it's ridiculous," he said. "I want to get the damn job done."
A major issue is that gravel has built up in Nookachamps Creek, particularly in the area around the Highway 9 bridge.
Sediment has also built up in Turner Creek, which started as a manmade drainage ditch but has become "a long, skinny lake" in recent years, Janicki said.
He described adventures he's taken to understand the source of the flooding, including canoeing Turner Creek and climbing under the Highway 9 bridge to stretch a measuring tape from bridge to gravel.
Janicki said his measurement indicates about 4 feet of gravel has accumulated there since the state Department of Transportation drew plans for the bridge in the 1970s.
"That is a mountain of gravel," he said.
Digging it out would require a series of permits and careful attention to protecting fish, including salmon and steelhead protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Janicki said he has been collaborating with the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and Swinomish Indian Tribal Community on fisheries issues. Their support could give permit applications a boost and help secure additional funding.
"Having the support of both tribes is something I have been working really, really hard to get," he said.
Skagit County Watershed Planner Kara Symonds said the drainage district has the county's support in pursuing a short-term project to bring water levels down this summer and a long-term drainage maintenance plan to prevent recurrences.
A long-term plan, such as those used by drainage and irrigation districts in the Skagit River delta, would require permits be in place in advance to allow for intermittent dredging.
"My strategy is to work with the tribes, work with Fish & Wildlife, work with the corps. I've hired an engineering company to get the permits done, and I think I'm going to have success," Janicki said. "We have not got to the end of this, but I feel like the end is in sight."
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.