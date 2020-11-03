MOUNT VERNON — With construction underway on a 7-Eleven off Kincaid Street in Mount Vernon, city staff are looking at what other businesses could be coming to the new business park.
Chris Phillips, director of the city's Development Services Department, said staff are in talks with property owner Visconsi Companies to bring in a Wendy's restaurant, a coffee shop and a medical clinic.
Referred to as the Visconsi development, this project has been billed by city leadership as a new gateway to Mount Vernon, and is subject to design standards that will make construction fit in aesthetically with the historic downtown to the north.
The 7-Eleven is about six months from completion, though Phillips said this was dependent on weather.
Phillips said he's had pre-application meetings regarding the Wendy's and the medical facility, and is awaiting permit applications.
He compared the proposed medical facility to Skagit Regional Health's Riverbend Clinic on Freeway Drive.
Visconsi is also responsible for building a public trail through the development, with the goal of connecting south Mount Vernon to downtown.
Phillips said this trail was supposed to have been built by October, but because of delays to construction the deadline was pushed to late 2022.
