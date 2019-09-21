MOUNT VERNON — Work will begin Monday on improving the railroad crossings on Riverside Drive in Mount Vernon, according to a news release from the city.
Crews will smooth out the crossings, reducing the jolt of driving or riding over it, Public Works Director Esco Bell said in the release.
Bell said the railroad tracks cross the street at an angle, making it more likely for a cyclist’s wheel to be caught in a gap between the rail and the pavement.
Work is expected to last until Friday.
The road will be closed between Alder Lane and Fir Street while the work is being done. A detour will be established, according to the release.
The project is federally funded, and is projected to cost $473,200, the release states.
