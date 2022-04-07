Work has resumed to clear the North Cascades Highway of snow.
State Department of Transportation crews got in some work last week before taking a weekend pause because of a storm that dropped fresh snow.
Crews resumed working to clear the road on Monday. The estimated time needed to completely clear the highway will be announced in a few weeks, said Lauren Loebsack, Department of Transportation communications manager for the North Central Region.
Last year, the highway was reopened across the North Cascades on May 5.
In the first week of clearing, the road was cleared as far as Lone Pine at milepost 168 on the east side. The new east side closure point is Silver Star gate at milepost 171, according to a news release.
The west side closure remains at milepost 134 near the Ross Lake Trailhead.
Those who wish to go past the closure points for winter recreation opportunities should check the Northwest Avalanche Center for current conditions, Loebsack said.
To clear the highway, crews start at the east and west ends of the highway. First, they clear snow and debris, then they repair the roadway and guardrails.
For the safety of visitors and crew members, those in the area of the closure are asked to not attempt to access areas where the crew is actively working, Loebsack noted.
