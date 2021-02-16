The World of Outlaws visit to Skagit Speedway, usually one of the track's most anticipated weekends of the year, will gain an extra day and a brand-new name in 2021.
The traveling circuit announced it will hold a three-day event at the clay banked oval in Alger on Sept. 3-5. The event will be called the Skagit Nationals.
The World of Outlaws has traditionally raced two nights at Skagit Speedway, with big-name professional drivers as top draws and significant prize money at stake.
Those stakes will grow this year, with prize money including a $175,000 total purse, $10,000-to-win on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday's finale offering $25,000 to the winner. All three nights will offer $1,000 to all drivers who start the final World of Outlaws race of the evening, the A Main.
Skagit Speedway owner Steve Beitler said the purse will likely attract even more drivers than the event usually does.
"That'll draw more cars, and more cars is more entertainment for fans," he said. "More cars will follow the Outlaws if they know that much money is at stake."
Beitler said the expanded event grew out of a conversation with World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter at an event in Florida.
"He said they want to make large marquee events every month and I said 'We should talk about Skagit Speedway,'" Beitler said.
Carter apparently agreed, and pointed out that Skagit Speedway has the best-attended Outlaws event on the West Coast.
Beitler said he hopes the partnership continues to grow.
"This year will be the start of something big," he said.
The World of Outlaws has held 38 races at Skagit Speedway, mostly recently in 2019 when Logan Schuchart won both nights.
The Skagit Nationals will be the first three-night Outlaws event there since 1995. The lineup is expected to include two-time Series champion Brad Sweet, 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz and 2019 Rookie of the Year Carson Macedo.
After a 2020 season offered over pay-per-view due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bietler said he's in communication with the state Department of Health regarding the upcoming season and will have more to announce later. The tentative schedule includes an opening night of April 24 and a three-day Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup set for June 24-26.
Beitler was recently named the Region 6 Promotor of the Year, covering a region that includes 15 states.
"It's a testament to a whole team at Skagit Speedway that they acknowledged us when we're up here in the corner of the Northwest," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.