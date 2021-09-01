Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
ALGER — The World of Outlaws will be back at Skagit Speedway this weekend after a one-year absence.
For fans of the traveling pro sprint car circuit and its big-name drivers, that would probably be enough of a reason to celebrate — but it won't be the only one.
The tour will have a three-night stint at the Alger track this year, one night more than the usual two-evening show. And according to the Outlaws, the Skagit Nationals will have a familiar driver during the Friday-Saturday-Sunday show: former NASCAR star Kasey Kahne.
Kahne, who grew up in Enumclaw, spent much of his early racing career racking up records and wins at Skagit Speedway before embarking on a high-profile NASCAR career that included a Rookie of the Year award and 18 career wins.
Kahne, a two-time winner of the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway, returned twice after his NASCAR career got underway for charity races.
Now he'll return as part of the World of Outlaws circuit. Kahne was named driver for the Roth Motorsports No. 83 car earlier this month after the team's previous driver was suspended.
Kahne has had 122 starts on the World of Outlaws circuit since 1997.
But this weekend will mark his first appearance at Skagit Speedway as a full-time driver on the circuit ... and he'll be looking for his first win.
If he earns it, it'll be against a typically tough World of Outlaws field that will likely include red-hot Donny Schatz, who has both an impressive streak of performances and a history of success at Skagit Speedway.
Schatz has 14 consecutive top-10 finishes coming into this weekend's action, and four Skagit Speedway wins under his belt.
Brad Sweet, who won back-to-back World of Outlaws circuit titles in 2019 and 2020, is the current points leader with 15 wins this year. David Gravel (eight wins) is second in the points standings.
The Outlaws will follow their three-day visit to Skagit Speedway with a night of racing Monday at Grays Harbor Raceway.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be the Outlaws' first appearance at Skagit Speedway since Sept. 2, 2019. The three scheduled races will bring the total Outlaws appearances at the track to 41.
