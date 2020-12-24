MOUNT VERNON — The holiday spirit was in the air last week at the Kulshan Creek Center in Mount Vernon as families from the neighborhood stopped by to pick up the supplies to make Christmas wreaths.
Inside the center, also known as Casa Azul (blue house), sat stacks of boughs, garland and ribbon, with Mount Vernon police officer Edgar Serrano and the department’s newest officer, Brittany Amende, helping distribute the items.
Making wreaths is nothing new to Serrano, who is the Kulshan Creek neighborhood resource officer. For the past several years, he has taken members of the Kulshan Creek Youth Club on field trips to watch wreaths get made.
However, like many things this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on that tradition. But it hasn’t put on damper on the community’s spirit.
“We had to think outside of the box,” Serrano said.
Together, the police department, the Skagit Land Trust, the North Cascades Institute, the U.S. Forest Service and Catholic Housing Services operate programs out of the Kulshan Creek Center, which strives to build community in the neighborhood.
The Kulshan Creek Center was opened in the 1990s as a way to address the high rate of violent crime in the neighborhood, Serrano said.
Since then, as violent crimes have decreased, the Kulshan Creek Center and the officer assigned to it have worked to build community — taking kids on field trips, starting Girl Scout troops and hosting family events.
Because of an injury, Serrano had to take some time away from the department and the center, he said. When he came back, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, requiring Serrano and the center’s partners to get creative in how they connected with the community.
“When we go back to reopening, I don’t want it to truly be a restart,” said Serrano, who grew up in the Kulshan Creek neighborhood. “I want to maintain that connection. And they don’t need to feel like I walked away.”
In October, that meant conducting a scavenger hunt for about 41 children, he said. Those who completed the scavenger hunt received a gift certificate for free ice cream.
With the cancellation of the wreath making field trip, Serrano and the partners brought the wreaths to the families, along with binoculars and instructions for a bird-watching themed scavenger hunt.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only one family was allowed inside the center at a time, and Serrano delivered bags of boughs to those who couldn’t make the pickup hours.
One family that did make it to the center was Eber Rivera and his mother.
The 23-year-old Rivera said he started coming to the Kulshan Creek Center when he was about 7, and remembers taking field trips to such places as Diablo Dam and to see the eagles.
Eventually, he went from being a participant on the field trips to being a chaperone, and now works for Catholic Housing Services where he helps plan field trips.
Last week, he found himself ready to try his hand at making a wreath.
“I just find myself being around this place,” Rivera said. “I love to work with the community.”
