...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
MOUNT VERNON — The air conditioning hummed Friday inside the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit as the summer sun beamed onto the Walmart parking lot.
The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the sacrifice made by United States veterans.
“The goal of Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester said in a news release.
The attempt to achieve this goal via the Mobile Education Exhibit is by bringing together local communities, veterans, active-duty military and their families through interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories.
The exhibit also serves as a “welcome home” station for Vietnam veterans.
“All they’re really looking for is an honest ‘welcome home’ that they never got,” said Wreaths Across America Ambassador DeLane Kellogg.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit best known for laying wreaths on the headstones of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Since Wreaths Across America founder Morrill Worcester first laid a wreath in 1992, the nonprofit has laid millions of wreaths nationwide and overseas.
“It’s not a Christmas wreath, it’s a veterans remembrance wreath,” said Wreaths Across America Ambassador Debbie Kellogg.
According to Wreaths Across America, a veterans wreath is a symbol of honor, respect and victory. The 10 balsam bouquets that make up each wreath represent 10 qualities held by veterans.
These qualities are “their belief in a greater good, their love for each other, their strength, work ethic and character, their honesty and integrity, their humility selflessness and modesty, their ambitions and aspirations, their optimism for America, their concern for the future, their pride in their duties and their hopes and dreams that didn’t always come true, but left them with no regrets.”
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be Dec. 17.
The chair for Wreaths Across America in Skagit Valley, Pat Lane, and everyone who chooses to participate will be laying wreaths at Hawthorne Memorial Park in Mount Vernon.
