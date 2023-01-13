Members of the Skagit Valley agricultural community showed up Friday at the Western Washington Vegetable Seed Workshop hosted by the Washington State University Skagit County Extension.
Extension Director Don McMoran said he was pleased with how full Sakuma Auditorium at the Mount Vernon Northwestern Washington Research and Extension Center was for the workshop.
He said there are several reasons workshops such as the one Friday are important to the agricultural community — the first being tradition.
The potato workshop, which is held in February, is in its 41st year.
"I remember my dad going to these meetings when I was a kid," McMoran said in an email.
Workshops provide farmers and farmworkers access to the latest scientific information. Topics for Friday's workshop included soil health, soil management and irrigation scheduling, and weed science.
Lindsey du Toit gave a vegetable seed plant pathology program update.
She said much has been learned about the response of spinach to the fusarium wilt pathogen, a common fungal disease that effects spinach.
Du Toit said that 15 years ago the disease would wipe out entire fields of spinach, but thanks to research such issues as devastation is no longer common.
In the past year, du Toit and her team have figured out that there are two different kinds of the disease and some spinach is more resistant to one kind over the other.
Her team also found that a lack of light allows the disease to flourish, while in the past it was thought to be the wetness in the soil that did so. The more light the spinach had, the higher the resistance.
A third benefit of workshops is getting the community together.
"In a time when you can have an online meeting with people in countries halfway around the world, it's not unusual for neighbors not to talk to one another. These meetings provide valuable time for farmer and farm workers to network," McMoran said in his email.
This workshop is one of three planned, in addition to the annual Skagit Ag Summit, which will be held Feb. 10.
A potato workshop is scheduled for Feb. 24 and a berry workshop March 10.
All of the workshops and the Ag Summit will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Northwestern Washington Research and Extension Center.
