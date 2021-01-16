The Washington State University Skagit County Extension will lead a program to address suicide and high levels of stress in farming communities throughout 13 Western states and four territories.
The extension recently received a $7.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network to run the program over three years, said extension Director Don McMoran.
Since 2019, the extension has run a statewide pilot program on suicide prevention in the agricultural industry.
The extension first got involved in the issue after three agriculture-related suicides in Skagit County between 2016 and 2019, McMoran said.
In 2018, the state Legislature created a task force on behavioral health and suicide prevention in the agriculture industry. The extension volunteered to establish a state-funded pilot program.
The extension’s work has included workshops, distribution of written materials and a bilingual page on the extension's website, with the goal to provide resources and education on agricultural stress and suicide risk.
McMoran said the extension applied for the federal grant to expand the program.
“We felt like we were doing a good job in the local area, but that there was a bigger need,” he said.
The USDA grant will fund two new operators on a hotline dedicated to assisting farmers.
"We realized that farmers probably aren't going to call the national suicide prevention hotline just because they won't feel like they have the ear of someone who is familiar with the farming scene and the plight of the American farmer,” McMoran said.
The two new hotline operators, who will be based in Skagit County, will primarily field calls from farmers in the Western U.S., he said. The hotline will be run as a partnership with the national organization Farm Aid.
The extension has built a new website, farmstress.us, which includes a centralized database of resources for farmers in all 50 states.
The extension has also created a program to provide grants of up to $10,000 for those in other states to work on projects that deal with agricultural suicide prevention.
McMoran said farmers have faced high levels of stress due to agricultural consolidation (farms becoming larger), are taking on more debt and are under more pressure.
He said there is a stigma in agricultural communities about talking about one's problems.
"This program helps break down some of those walls," McMoran said.
In a national poll released last week by the American Farm Bureau, two-thirds of farmers/farmworkers reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their mental health, and more than half said they are experiencing more mental health challenges than a year ago.
McMoran said he hopes the program will be able to help with some of these challenges.
“Typically when farmers are under crisis is not when suicide rates go up, it's after the crisis occurs,” he said.
McMoran said the $7.2 million USDA grant is the largest grant ever received by the extension.
He said it's an honor to help with the program, especially because of his personal connection to the subject. He said when he was younger, a man who worked for his father took his life.
"It feels good to be able to give back to a subject matter that has impacted you and hopefully make it better for the next generation,” McMoran said.
