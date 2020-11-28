A Washington State University survey has found that 30% of households in the state have experienced food insecurity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
The study's results, announced in a news release last week, found that 59% of those households had children in the home.
The survey was conducted from June to July by professors and researchers from Washington State University, the University of Washington and Tacoma Community College. More than 2,000 people in 38 counties responded.
“The figure was staggering,” Katie Rains, policy adviser to the director of the state Department of Agriculture, said in the release.
The estimated average for food insecurity in Washington prior to the pandemic was believed to be between 10% to 15%.
Diane Smith, a food access and health promotion faculty member at the Washington State University Skagit County Extension, said many local organizations are working to fight food insecurity — and figure out the best ways to fight it more efficiently in the future.
Smith, who was not involved with the study, said some of those efforts include produce distribution through the COVID Food Assistance Program; food boxes distributed through Skagit Head Start; and CHOW weekend food deliveries.
Thanksgiving meals prepared by the Skagit Valley College culinary program were delivered to Head Start families. That's just one part of the effort, she said, noting contributions by organizations such as the Skagit Food Distribution Center, Puget Sound Food Hub and Helping Hands Food Bank, among others.
"Food insecurity has been increasing and the WSU survey was an attempt to better understand the concerns families experienced so the response can be guided with integrity," she said in an email.
Smith said the situation continues to change rapidly, and local organizations are working to make sure food distribution is handled well so that the most families can benefit.
She said the Population Health Trust and Skagit Community Foundation are examining the county's food system, from the farmers to the consumers. She said the effort will teach local organizations how to get food more efficiently to those in need.
"What’s driving it is the explosion of people not having enough resources to buy food for their families," she said.
