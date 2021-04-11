MOUNT VERNON — When high winds snapped the flagpole at Clara and Leonard Wood’s Mount Vernon home in January, Leonard Wood had the pole replaced and bought a new flag — but waited until April 1 to raise it.
For it was on April 1, 1945 that the largest amphibious assault in World War II’s Pacific Theater began on Japan’s Okinawa Island. It’s where an 18-year-old Wood spent 56 days with the Army’s 96th Infantry Division.
“We had the highest casualty rate of WWII,” Wood, now 94, recalls.
During the fighting, which the Associated Press called ”as close to hell on earth as one could imagine,” nearly 200,000 people — American and Japanese troops, as well as Japanese civilians — died.
Wood, who spent much of his life in Alger, joined the Army shortly after graduating from high school.
“I tried to get in while I was still in high school,” he said. “I was going to, and my mom said, ‘No. You’re going to graduate first.’”
Wood spent 11 weeks in basic training, where he said he was taught “jungle training” — a sign he was headed to the Pacific.
After American forces landed on Okinawa on April 1, the 96th Infantry Division moved south on the island and ran into heavy counterattacks from the Japanese, who had dug a series of tunnels into the island at Kakazu Ridge.
“They really got shot up,” Wood said.
On April 15, Wood and his unit were sent in to replace those in the division who had been wounded or killed. As the tallest man in his unit, Wood was assigned the 85-pound flamethrower, he said.
For 56 days, Wood and his unit faced intense fighting. Every day, he said, he thought about how to stay alive.
“The nights were the worst,” he said. “There were strange things happening at night.”
He remembers pressing forward at Conical Hill on the southern part of the island.
“There were 42 in the platoon,” he said. “We started at 8:30 in the morning. It took us an hour and half to reach the ridge. There were only nine of us that made it.”
As the soldier manning the sole flamethrower in the unit, Wood was told by his sergeant to stay as far away from everyone as he could get.
It was a directive that probably saved his life, Wood said. The sergeant was killed in the battle.
The island was secured on June 30 — five days after Wood’s 19th birthday.
While the Allied Forces had been preparing to continue a land invasion of Japan, the casualty rates in the Pacific, specifically Okinawa, were what hastened President Harry S. Truman’s decision to drop the atomic bombs over Japan, Wood said.
Wood and his company left Okinawa in July, he said. Eventually, he returned home and began taking classes at the University of Washington.
“I was damn glad to get out of it,” he said.
For their heroism in the face of the extreme circumstances, the 96th Infantry Division was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation.
“The 96th Division ended its portion of the organized fighting as it began it,” the citation, framed in Wood’s home reads. “Closing to bayonet range with a gallantry, heroism and determination to win which carried its attack forward, despite terrible and crippling casualties and physical discomforts about beyond human endurance.”
In total, the unit killed 37,763 people, and lost more than 1,500 of its own men during the 73-day battle, the citation reads.
For Wood, flying the flag on April 1 wasn’t about remembering the hardships he had been through, but honoring those with whom he had served.
“I wasn’t thinking about the 56 days,” Wood said. “I was thinking about the guy who saved my (life). He lost his.”
