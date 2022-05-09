Free emergency dental care, free eyeglasses and other services will be offered Saturday and Sunday at the Skagit Valley Family YMCA's Care Fair.
While starting small, the inaugural two-day event offers needed services to a critically underserved community, said Randi Breuer, founder of event organizer Elevated Hearts.
“You don't even realize sometimes that your neighbor is in need," they said. ”We're hoping to shed some light on the valley, and how much there really is a struggle to get proper health care."
Breuer said eyeglasses are a huge need in the community, because low-income health care plans simply don't cover them.
“You can go get a vision exam, but Medicaid won't cover your glasses,” they said.
Dental care will be available on Saturday, but only for emergency procedures. Anyone with dental pain can get care, but regular cleanings won't be offered, Breuer said.
Representatives from the state Department of Social and Health Services will be on-site to help attendees register for government services, they said.
Breuer is working on getting more organizations involved.
Formerly held annually, Project Homeless Connect brought an array of free medical, dental, legal and homeless support services to Skagit Valley College. However, this event hasn't happened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skagit Transit will offer free rides to the Care Fair, Breuer said. Riders just need to inform the driver they're going to the YMCA, and their ride will be covered.
The YMCA is at 1901 Hoag Road in Mount Vernon, and is accessible on Skagit Transit route 207.
Breuer said Skagit PFLAG is helping sponsor the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.