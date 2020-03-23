MOUNT VERNON — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with thousands of children out of school in Skagit County, the Skagit Valley Family YMCA is offering free emergency child care services for the children of those whose jobs are deemed essential.
“We are living in uncertain and unprecedented times,” CEO Dean Snider said in a news release. “Throughout history, YMCAs across the country have stepped up to provide aid to their local communities in times of crisis. I believe that this is one of those times.”
The child care will be available to children of first responders, health care providers, pharmacy workers and grocery store staff.
Effective immediately, drop-in child care will be available from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, the release states.
A YMCA membership is not required to utilize the child care. Lunch and snacks will be provided.
Parents or guardians interested in utilizing this service can contact Darci Hart at d.hart@skagitymca.org.
