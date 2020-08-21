Colby Thornhill is only 14 years old, but on Thursday night he made history at Skagit Speedway.
The Enumclaw driver became the youngest ever to win a 360 classification main event at the speedway with a victory in the 25-lap final.
Jeff Dunlap held the lead through much of the race, which was delayed by a red flag during the fifth lap and was threatened further by wet weather. But the rain lightened, and late in the race Dunlap had to pull off when his car lost power, boosting Thornhill to the lead.
The teen driver held off a field that included second-place finisher Reece Goetz and Devon Borden, who battled from a 16th-place starting position to third. Chance Crum and Chase Goetz finished fourth and fifth.
Tyson Blood led all 25 laps of the modified class main, leaving the more-dramatic battles for the drivers often a half track behind him. Rick Smith ended up in the second after a hard-fought battle with eventual third-place finisher Craig Moore. Adam Holtrop and Ben Gunderson finished fourth and fifth.
Cory Sweatman won his second race in a row in the outlaw tuner classification, holding off second-place finisher Holtrop and Rick Young, who placed third. Ayuka Carlson and Zach Dalrymple rounded out the top five of the 17-lap race.
Lance Sargent set the evening's fastest qualifying time with a 360 lap of 11.922 seconds. He finished sixth in the A Main.
While Skagit Speedway can't permit fans in the grandstands due to COVID-19 restrictions, it's been able to air races via pay-per-view broadcast on skagitspeedway.tv. The next round of racing is slated for Thursday.
