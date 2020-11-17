Levi Hillier, a young race car driver and son of former Skagit Speedway star Chad Hillier, pulled off a rare feat at Deming Speedway in a season unlike any other.
During a season shortened by COVID-19, Hillier moved to a bigger classification and won Rookie of the Year — and the season championship.
He's also the youngest driver to win that class at Deming.
The 10-year-old Hillier moved from the junior sprint class to the 600 restricted class, which meant he was driving a faster, more powerful car.
In fact, that was the whole point, said the Edison Elementary School student.
"I wanted to go up and have fun in a bigger car, a faster car," he said.
His father, Chad, who racked up wins at Skagit Speedway before a stint on the traveling World of Outlaws circuit, said it was a significant move.
"It's a fairly big jump. It's going from single cylinder to a four-cylinder," Chad Hillier said. "The car is almost twice as big and twice the weight."
Both Hilliers admit there was a learning curve early on.
Levi: "For like the first half of the year I was still getting used to it, but a couple weeks after Clay Cup I started to get faster and more comfortable."
Chad: "A little bit of it was nerves. But once he had a couple good runs, his confidence went up. After his confidence went up, he went ahead in strides after that."
It was a season of new experiences for the speedway as well as Levi Hillier personally, with a shorter season, no fans — and rigorous safety restrictions — brought on by COVID-19.
But Levi Hillier managed to turn in some exciting racing, especially at the end of the season.
He won the final race on his way to becoming the first driver to win both the season championship and Rookie of the Year in the same year in that classification. He earned 997 points on the season, only 14 ahead of his closest competitor.
Levi Hillier had spun out in an earlier race, so he trailed in the points standings heading into the final weekend.
"I was nervous, but didn't want to put pressure on myself. When you put pressure on yourself you do bad," he said.
Levi Hillier may have new ways to prove that philosophy in the future. He noted that he could move up to a bigger class ... when he turns 13.
