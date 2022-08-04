Levi Hillier can't legally drive a vehicle on roads, but he can race a sprint car on a dirt track.
And the 12-year-old does that extremely well. In July, he raced to victory at the 2022 Clay Cup Nationals at Deming Speedway.
The trophy for winning the 600 Restricted Division final weighs nearly as much as the Mount Vernon Christian School seventh grader.
Also coming with the win was a payday of $3,500.
Levi also won the prestigious California Cup this year.
"This has been a great season," he said. "At Deming, we have been very consistent and very fast. It's a lot of fun."
In the past, the Clay Cup had not been kind to Levi as it taunted him with a glimpse of victory before snatching it away.
"This year, I was confident," he said. "We also learned how to run the top better, we dialed in our setup and raced where other people weren't. There were a lot of racers from California and Arizona, so it was good to have that home track advantage."
Levi is the son of Chad and Cassandra Hillier. Chad Hillier chased checkered flags at Skagit Speedway before racing on the World of Outlaws circuit.
"My dad, he has knowledge about everything," Levi said. "And this year, he has this thing really dialed in. All I have to do is drive it."
Chad Hillier has been impressed with what his son has been able to do.
"He's just super, super dedicated to it," Chad Hillier said. "That's probably the No. 1 priority with him. He takes it (racing and preparation) really seriously and it shows. That, and we have really good equipment."
Chad Hillier added his son constantly studies his sport and is in the garage working on his sprint car whenever he can.
"He is always watching the track," Chad Hillier said. "He's watching film, he's watching other races. Just like a really good athlete, he studies the game. He thinks about what he does and doesn't get into problems."
Just listening to Levi talk about racing and that becomes apparent.
"We are just blessed he really enjoys racing," Chad Hillier said. "I am very happy he likes it as much as he does. It's my hobby too, so now we get to do it together and that makes it nice. And now we have his younger sister doing it too. The whole family enjoys it and that's special."
The one place Levi hasn't won is at Skagit Speedway, which is just down the road from his home. The reason? He's not old enough.
So he drives at the Deming track for the time being.
"Man, did he ever want to win that," Chad Hillier said of the Clay Cup. "He'd come so close the last couple years and he'd put a lot of pressure on himself over the past couple years."
He's already taken the next step in his racing career, having competed in his first 600 Open Division race a week ago. He finished fourth in the main event and was the youngest driver in the field.
"You take that restrictor plate out, change the fuel injection and it gives you a higher top speed," Levi said.
And all that prize money?
"I give that to my dad so he can get the parts," he said.
