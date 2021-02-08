MOUNT VERNON — Kindergarten and first-grade students in the Mount Vernon School district returned Monday to in-person learning.
These youngest students at the district’s six elementary schools will be on campus for half-days four days a week.
Half will take part in in-person learning in the mornings and the other half in the afternoons.
When not at their schools, they will continue with online or offline learning from home.
The district hopes in the next several weeks to bring back additional elementary school students.
Mount Vernon was the final public school district in Skagit County to bring back students to some in-person learning.
