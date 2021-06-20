ALGER — Three drivers led from green flag to checkered Saturday in the final tuneup at Skagit Speedway before this weekend's Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup.
Justin Youngquist, Rick Smith and Zach Dalrymple all ended up in victory lane Saturday in Alger, with Youngquist leading all 30 laps in the sportsman sprints Showdown.
Youngquist's feature race was bolstered by a bigger-than-usual purse and other prizes for top performers.
Evan Margeson, who was driving in place of an injured Kelsey Carpenter, challenged Youngquist as the top drivers entered lapped traffic.
Youngquist held him off to finish in the top spot ahead of Margeson, Eric Turner, Bill Rude and James Bundy. Margeson had the qualifying time (12.243 seconds) and Rude and Turner were heat race winners. Jesson Jacobson won the dash.
Smith won his second straight feature in the modified class, finishing ahead of fellow heat race winner Craig Moore. Adam Holtrop finished third, with Mike Steltz, Dan Butenschoen behind him in the 25-lap feature.
Dalrymple earned his first feature win of the year in the outlaw tuner class with a 17-lap victory.
Colin Sims, Max Sanford, Mike Macpherson and Mike Burt rounded out the rest of the top five, with Sims and Macpherson earning heat race wins.
The 49th annual Dirt Cup is scheduled for three days of racing beginning Thursday.
