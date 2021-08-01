ALGER — Justin Youngquist earned his fourth sportsman sprint car main event win of the season Saturday night at Skagit Speedway.
Youngquist, whose previous win had come June 19, trailed Steve Parker early.
Youngquist took the lead on the sixth lap, and despite multiple cautions and restarts the rest of the race kept the lead and increased his lead in the division's points standings.
Parker took second while Greg Hamilton was third. Hamilton set quick time, while Youngquist, Parker and Allison Johnson won heat races.
Other main event winners Saturday were Tom Sweatman and Mike Macpherson.
Sweatman led all 25 laps of the modifieds division main event. Zack Simpson placed second, Rick Smith third, and Sweatman and Simpson won heat races.
Macpherson led all 17 laps of the outlaw tuners main event for his fifth win of the season.
Jeremy Swann placed second and Brian Michelson third. Heat wins went to Jon Edwards and Howard Vos.
