After a year lost to COVID-19 restrictions, the Mount Vernon Diamond Dogs were eager to get back on the baseball field this year.
Once they did, they put together a long postseason run.
The program's 10U team won its first three games of its Cal Ripken regional tournament in Eugene, Oregon, then authored a comeback win in the semifinals to reach the championship game.
A loss in the finals ended the squad's season, but the coaches say every member of the team has plenty to be proud of.
"After COVID, they'd missed the game. They worked hard. They loved the game," assistant coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said. "In some cases they exceeded our expectations ... We were playing against bigger metropolises that had more players to draw from. But they had it in them."
The Diamond Dogs qualified for the regional tournament after winning a state title earlier this month.
While many of their regional opponents drew from larger regions than the Mount Vernon/Conway area, Mount Vernon proved its mettle early, reeling off three straight pool-play wins.
The Diamond Dogs faced a familiar foe in the semifinals: a surging Lynden team, an opponent they'd seen at their state tournament.
After falling behind early, the Diamond Dogs scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on their way to a 6-5 victory and a berth in the finals. The team's season ended with a finals loss.
Wohlgemuth said it was a fun summer for the team.
"We had a fun time," he said.
State American Legion A Tournament
Sedro-Woolley, which had opened its stint in the tournament with a win, saw its season come to an end Wednesday with a 12-2 loss to Rogers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.