Youth Football: Seven champions crowned at Mount Vernon High School
By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Dan Ruthemeyer
Nov 17, 2021

The North Cascade Youth Football League Mountain Division midget champion Mount Vernon Bulldogs.

The North Cascade Youth Football League Mountain Division junior champion Oak Harbor Wildcats.

The North Cascade Youth Football League Valley Division junior champion Lakewood Cougars.

The North Cascade Youth Football League Valley Division midget champion Friday Harbor Tigers.

The North Cascade Youth Football League Valley Division peewee champion Friday Harbor Tigers.

The North Cascade Youth Football League senior champion Bellingham Knights.

The North Cascade Youth Football League Mountain Division peewee champion Bellingham Knights. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The North Cascade Youth Football League held seven championship games Saturday at Mount Vernon High School.The league includes teams from Skagit, Snohomish, Island, San Juan and Whatcom counties.Following are results of the title games: Mountain DivisionMidget Age GroupKai Sokol had two rushing touchdowns to help the Mount Vernon Bulldogs to a 24-18 win over Ferndale.Sebastian Lucatero also helped in a ground attack that helped the Bulldogs finish the season 10-0.Valley DivisionMidget Age GroupKash Griffith and Parker Aylward led the Friday Harbor Tigers over La Conner 26-12.With a pair of touchdowns on the ground and a combined total yardage of just over 200 yards, the duo secured the victory for their team.Valley DivisionPeewee Age GroupTeam captain and game MVP Griffin Bjornstad led the Friday Harbor Tigers to 38-6 win over Burlington-Edison.Bjornstad rushed for over 120 yards and five touchdowns. Friday Harbor finished the season 10-0.Mountain DivisionPeewee Age GroupThe one-two punch of Nick Leonard and Dequan Dunmore helped the Bellingham Knights to a 32-6 win over Ferndale.Leonard rushed for two scores and passed for another, Dunmore had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, and Jack Murphy returned an interception for a touchdown.Bellingham finishes the season 10-0.Valley DivisionJunior Age GroupDerek Wilson had 164 yards and two touchdowns on offense, while Wesley Wise had 3 1/2 sacks and a game-tying fumble recovery in the end zone to lead the Lakewood Cougars over Friday Harbor 25-24.After the Wise touchdown, Aaron Stringham converted the PAT to secure the title.Mountain DivisionJunior Age GroupNoah Bradley, Cory Moyer Jr. and Dylan Ebersberger helped the Oak Harbor Wildcats to a 25-13 win over top-seeded Bellingham.Senior Age GroupHarley Kaiser combined with game MVP and team captain Nolan Wright for just over 230 yards on the ground and four scores in the Bellingham Knights' 32-0 win over Sedro-Woolley.Wright had three of the touchdowns. Gundog Nov 17, 2021 8:35am
Our Granddaughter was the Quarteback for the Mount Division Midget Mount Vernon team. They went undefeated for the year. Fantastic coaches and players. Way to go DAWGS!!!! Our Granddaughter was the Quarteback for the Mount Division Midget Mount Vernon team. They went undefeated for the year. Fantastic coaches and players. Way to go DAWGS!!!!
