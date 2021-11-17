The North Cascade Youth Football League held seven championship games Saturday at Mount Vernon High School.

The league includes teams from Skagit, Snohomish, Island, San Juan and Whatcom counties.

Following are results of the title games:

Mountain Division

Midget Age Group

Kai Sokol had two rushing touchdowns to help the Mount Vernon Bulldogs to a 24-18 win over Ferndale.

Sebastian Lucatero also helped in a ground attack that helped the Bulldogs finish the season 10-0.

Valley Division

Midget Age Group

Kash Griffith and Parker Aylward led the Friday Harbor Tigers over La Conner 26-12.

With a pair of touchdowns on the ground and a combined total yardage of just over 200 yards, the duo secured the victory for their team.

Valley Division

Peewee Age Group

Team captain and game MVP Griffin Bjornstad led the Friday Harbor Tigers to 38-6 win over Burlington-Edison.

Bjornstad rushed for over 120 yards and five touchdowns. Friday Harbor finished the season 10-0.

Mountain Division

Peewee Age Group

The one-two punch of Nick Leonard and Dequan Dunmore helped the Bellingham Knights to a 32-6 win over Ferndale.

Leonard rushed for two scores and passed for another, Dunmore had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, and Jack Murphy returned an interception for a touchdown.

Bellingham finishes the season 10-0.

Valley Division

Junior Age Group

Derek Wilson had 164 yards and two touchdowns on offense, while Wesley Wise had 3 1/2 sacks and a game-tying fumble recovery in the end zone to lead the Lakewood Cougars over Friday Harbor 25-24.

After the Wise touchdown, Aaron Stringham converted the PAT to secure the title.

Mountain Division

Junior Age Group

Noah Bradley, Cory Moyer Jr. and Dylan Ebersberger helped the Oak Harbor Wildcats to a 25-13 win over top-seeded Bellingham.

Senior Age Group

Harley Kaiser combined with game MVP and team captain Nolan Wright for just over 230 yards on the ground and four scores in the Bellingham Knights' 32-0 win over Sedro-Woolley.

Wright had three of the touchdowns.

(1) comment

Gundog

Our Granddaughter was the Quarteback for the Mount Division Midget Mount Vernon team. They went undefeated for the year. Fantastic coaches and players. Way to go DAWGS!!!!

