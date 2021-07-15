A Little League baseball all-star team from Burlington claimed a district title with a close win, and soon will be headed to its state tournament in Centralia.
The Burlington-Edison All-Stars won the District 11 9-10-year-old tournament last weekend with a 6-5 win over Anacortes, punching their ticket to their state tournament beginning July 24 in Centralia.
"I'm impressed with how they've come together in a short period of time," coach Robbie Johnson said. "We have great pitching and great hitting. Hopefully we can compete with the bigger districts. We'll see what happens. But getting kids the experience is the important thing."
The state tournament is slated to run from July 24 until Aug. 1.
Sedro-Woolley to host wrestling camp
Some of the top wrestlers from Sedro-Woolley High School's storied past are expected to lend a hand next week in the program's two-day camp for boys and girls.
Four-time state champion Derek Garcia and three-time state champion Derek Crouter are among those tentatively scheduled to appear at the camp, which will be held July 22-23 at the high school.
The camp is for wrestlers who are incoming freshmen through seniors, high school boys' coach Brady Mast said. The camp is free for current Sedro-Woolley wrestlers and $40 for wrestlers from outside the program.
Mast said former Cubs coaches Jay Breckenridge and Jack Hurd are also expected to participate, as is former four-time state champion Chris Castillo. Castillo starred at Zillah High School before going on to a standout career at Boise State.
Mast, a former Cubs standout himself, said he's hoping to bring back the spirit of former camps, such as one he attended that featured Olympic silver medalist and multiple NCAA champion Sammy Henson.
"When I was in high school Jay and Jack were pushing us," Mast said. "We worked hard, we wanted to be good but didn't have a bunch of experience so they tried to get some older guys come back and teach us some stuff. We did a camp with some old Woolley guys. My thought is to do the same thing, because we haven't done it in a while. If I can get them back here, it would be awesome for me but better for the sport of wrestling."
The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those interested in attending can email Mast at bmast@swsd101.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.